Universities, industries must collaborate to reduce imports - Prof. Asare-Bediako

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, has called for collaboration between universities and industries for the utilisation of research works to reduce the number of products imported into the country.
He said the situation in which most research works had remained on shelves for decades was not the best, saying that it was time for researches conducted by the universities be those that could solve some challenges confronting society.
Professor Asare-Bediako was speaking during the inauguration of a nine-member Central Consultative Research Committee (CCRC) to bring researchers in the various schools in the university together to brainstorm on possible areas where researches could be conducted.
Already, the UENR had established the Centre for Grants, Research and Innovation (CeGRI) to be the fulcrum around which the university's research activities should be revolved.
Prof. Asare-Bediako said as a young university, UENR could gain recognition both in and outside Ghana if it took its research activities seriously.
According to him, beside seeking for recognition through research works, the university was also poised to use its research works to come out with innovations in its niche areas that would help to solve some developmental challenges of the country.
The Vice Chancellor said most countries had developed because they made use of outcomes of researches conducted by their universities and other institutions.
He said as a unique university in Ghana and the sub-region, it has the responsibility to use its research works to solve the country’s energy problems.
Coordination
For his part, the acting Director of the Centre for Grants, Research and Innovation (CeGRI) of UENR, Dr Peter Sanful, said CeGRI was established to coordinate research activities in the university.
He explained that the centre was undertaking its activities through the provision of technical, administrative and financial management support services that met international standards.
According to him, the centre was training and building the capacities of researchers of the various departments of the college.
Dr Sanful said the CCRC would also assist CeGRI in strategic planning for research development and also conduct needs assessment of schools, departments and centres within the University.
He said with dedication, the university would be able to reach the 1,000 researches mark to enable it to rub shoulders with universities in the country and anywhere across the globe.