KsTU matriculates 4,488 students

The Kumasi Technical University ((KsTU) in Kumasi has matriculated 4,488 fresh students to offer various programmes at the university.
The matriculants were selected from 6,771 applicants for university education at the institution.
The fresh students have been admitted to the Faculty of Applied Science and Technology, the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology, the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development, Business School, the Institute of Distance Learning and Continuing Education, and the Graduate School.
Code of Conduct
At last Friday’s 30th Matriculation ceremony of the university, the Vice Chancellor of the KsTU, Nana Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, urged the students to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the university to ensure their successful passage through the latest phase of their academic journey.
“The oath sworn at this ceremony is indicative of the contract you have entered into with the school. You are bound by this oath to strictly adhere to all the rules and regulations of the university,” he told the fresh students, stressing further that breaking the oath had the potential of jeopardising a student’s academic career.
“The Student’s Handbook contains all the rules and regulations that will guide your self-conduct in the duration you will be with us,” he said, adding that the university would not hesitate to sanction students who lived otherwise.
Maintaining focus
The vice-chancellor urged the students to remain focused, saying that was a key ingredient they needed to excel in their academic pursuit.
“I admonish you to work diligently to have a brilliant start. Your success in life depends on how focused you are,” he said. He urged the students to commit themselves to the purpose for applying to enrol at the university — to acquire knowledge and skills, and guarantee a fruitful future for themselves and become resourceful to the nation.
He said the university provided students with enormous opportunities for self-development; he, therefore, encouraged the students “to be open minded, curious, adventurous, courageous, and not to hold back from trying the unknown”.