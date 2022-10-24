UN to provide Ghana with $500 million

The United Nations (UN) will sign a new Cooperation Framework with Ghana to provide the country with $500 million.
Described as the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework will be signed on Tuesday (tomorrow) and will be implemented for three years.
A Director of the UN Operations in Ghana, Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba who represented the UN Country Director disclosed this in an interview with GraphicOnline at the weekend after a health walk in Accra.
The instrument outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, to fundamental and a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, to building resilience and sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.
77th Anniversary
The walk was used to commence activities to mark the 77th anniversary of the formation of the United Nations. Under the theme “Building on the 3Ss- Solidarity, Sustainability and Science-Towards a more Resilient Ghana”.
Participants were drawn from the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service, Immigration Service and the Prisons Service.
The walk started from the forecourt of the State House, through some principal streets of Accra and back to the State House.
Ms Charles-Monwuba said the health walk signified the kickoff of the 77th anniversary of the formation of the United Nations and also to sensitise Ghanaians to the presence of the UN in Ghana as well as to demonstrate the collaboration between Ghana and the world body.
Collaboration
“It is also to demonstrate the collaboration and good hospitality UN in Ghana has enjoyed from the government and people of Ghana and also for the health benefit of the exercise,” she added.
He announced that other activities lined up to mark the day included a debate by students, flag raising, reception for the diplomatic community and the host government to showcase that Ghana is a strong member state of the UN and also to show that the UN is in Ghana to stay and serve.
The Director II of the Multilateral Relations Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Joyce Asamoah-Koranteng, urged Ghanaians to play their respective parts in raising the flags of Ghana.
The signing ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Finance, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the UN Resident Coordinator and Heads of UN agencies, funds and programmes and the diplomatic community.