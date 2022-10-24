Act on Akonta Mining Limited's case now - OccupyGhana to govt

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, thinks that the inability, unwillingness or unpreparedness of the government to apply the law in the fight against illegal mining otherwise known as 'galamsey' is what has allowed the menace to thrive in Ghana.
They have therefore asked President Akufo-Addo to take decisive action on the menace to to save the country from the dangers of illegal mining.
They particularly want the President to act on the case, involving Akonta Mining Ltd, where the company has been accused by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission of having engaged in a mining activities at the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, which it has no legal rights to do so.
In an open letter dated October 24, 2022, OccupyGhana, said "We want to see the commitment behind your declared intention to end the menace posed by Galamsey, manifested in this matter too."
Attached below is a copy of the open letter