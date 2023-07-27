UGBS begins 2nd phase of graduate lecture halls

Beatrice Laryea Jul - 27 - 2023 , 11:08

The Construction of a GH₵145-million five storey Lecture Hall Complex project at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has begun.

The edifice which is being constructed by Grow Engineering Firm has lecture halls housing 1,300 students, a cafeteria with 120 seating capacity, a library and an e-learning centre.

It also has an administration block which will house a reception, staff meeting room, mother and father care space, 30 offices for faculty and seven rooms for visiting faculty.

It is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Academic excellence

At the ceremonial sod-cutting to signify the birth of the project last Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the project symbolised the university’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence, research and innovation.

She said it represented an attestation of the university’s commitment to fostering an environment that nurtured and empowered the bright minds of the future.

“This project will stand as a beacon of knowledge innovation and transformation.

The facilities and resources that will emerge from this project will enhance the learning experience of our students, enabling them to become trailblazers and leaders in their respective fields,” she said.

“My expectation also is that it will bolster our research capabilities, allowing our esteemed faculty members and graduate students to undertake groundbreaking studies that address society’s most pressing challenges,” she said.

Appreciation

Prof. Amfo expressed appreciation to the deans, both past and present of the UGBS, faculty and staff of the school as well as the consultants, contractors and other partners for their dedication and tireless efforts to bring the project thus far.

Accommodation issues

For his part, the Dean of the UGBS, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole, noted that the idea to put up the second phase of the lecture hall complex at the graduate campus stemmed from their inability to accommodate the more than 4,000 students at the graduate level currently.

“When COVID-19 struck, it gave us a respite because then we could conveniently move our students online.

However, as we moved gradually from the menace and started getting back to normalcy, the call for students to appear physically and to be in lecture facilities to engage face-to-face with our students became more demanding,” Prof. Bawole said.

Presentation

Earlier, Augustus Richardson of Mobius Architecture, consultants of the project, took the gathering through a projected monitor presentation to enlighten them on what to expect on completion of the project.