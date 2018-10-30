Trader fined GH¢5,000 for biting friend’s ear

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Felix Ayenkoligo, a trader to one-year imprisonment in hard labour for biting off part of the left ear of another trader during a fight
.
He had denied causing harm to Azure, but he was found culpable after the trial.
Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriett Akweley Quaye that both Azure and Ayenkoligo are traders living at the Texpo Market, Baatsona on the Spintex Road, Accra.
On August 29, 2016, the accused together with another witness in the case contributed money to cook some food.
Azure, however, refused to contribute but later joined them to eat and Ayenkoligo prevented him.
The Prosecution said on the blind side of Ayenkoligo, Azure went to take some of the food, which resulted in a fight between the two.
Chief Inspector Haligah said, Ayenkoligo in the melee bit off the part of Azure's left ear.
A report was made to the police, which led to the arrest of Ayenkoligo, whilst a medical report form was issued to the Azure to attend hospital.
He said Ayenkoligo admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and after further investigations, he was arraigned.