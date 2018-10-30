Redeem our falling image - GRNMA to new nurses

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA) has asked the younger generation of nurses and midwives to rise with new zest and work extra hard to lift the falling dignity and standards of the profession
.
Speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Cape Coast Nurses and Midwifery Training College last Friday, Mr Krobea said it was important to work to improve standards and change the perceptions of the public against health practitioners.
The occasion was also used to graduate 850 new nurses and midwives for the 2017 and 2018 year groups and also matriculate 216 fresh students into the college.
Trainee Allowances
Mr Krobea assured the new graduates and students that the association would ensure that no government toys with the allowances of trainee nurses and midwives.
He stated that the association would stand its ground and ensure that all governments honour the trainee allowances, adding that the association had been very instrumental and negotiated with different governments on the allowances and would ensure that trainees enjoy the allowances “till Jesus Christ comes again.”
He noted that the association is committed to ensuring the well-being of all its members and especially support the advancement of their careers both professionally and academically.
The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffoe advised health practitioners to adopt more friendly attitudes towards patients.
Empathy and politeness
He said nurses and midwives must have empathy and politeness as core attributes to help erase perceptions, noting that they remain critical in the country’s efforts to ensure quality health care delivery for all.
He commended the college’s students and staff for their hard work and dedication to work.
Touching on the theme in a speech read for him, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah said patients expected evidence-based care which he noted was proven to be efficient, effective and safe than opinion-based.
He further advised the nurses and midwives to take advantage of technology to provide improved health care for their patients.
Ethics of profession
The Principal of the College, Hajia Alima Opoku Ahmed advised both graduates and continuing students to be abreast of the ethics of the profession to reduce misconduct and negligence among staff.
She appealed for a fence wall around the north campus near the Cape Coast Teaching hospital and for improvement in the road network.
The Omanhene of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area, Ahunabobrem Pra Agyensiam who was the guest of honour called for the provision of infrastructure for the school.
The alumni President, Mrs Peace Honkou Semordzi expressed appreciation to the founders of the school, saying the alumni of the school had developed world-class health professionals contributing to quality health care delivery in Ghana and across the world.