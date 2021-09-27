Takoradi: ‘Pregnant Josephine granted GH¢50,000 bail

The 28-year-old woman said to have faked a pregnancy and her kidnapping has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties, one to be justified. She is to reappear on October 14, 2021.
A Takoradi Circuit Court granted Josephine Panyin Mensah bail when she was arraigned on Monday (September 27) morning.
She has been charged with deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 of the Criminal Offences Act.
She has been accused of publishing false news with the intent of causing fear and panic.
She has pleaded not guilty.
She has been accused of wasting police time and resources with the alleged fake kidnapping story.
For five days from Thursday September 16 to Tuesday September 21, 2021, the police committed resources and time searching for her, following a complaint that she was missing and was suspected to have been kidnapped.
Last Friday, the police announced that she has confessed to faking the pregnancy and kidnapping story.
Last week the police revealed that Josephine Panyin Mensah had confessed to faking the pregnancy and kidnapping.
The mobile telephone number used to call family members to demand a ransom was actually registered in her name, and police sources say she did not anticipate that the end result would be this massive.
Graphic Online sources close to the Psychologists assigned to her indicate that Josephine finally opened up remorsefully and confessed that she faked both the kidnapping and the pregnancy after she was confronted with the reality and the implications of her actions.
Second opinion
After the second medical examination at the regional hospital by a team of specialist obstetrics gynaecologists (OBGs), which disproved her claim, she was discharged from the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and handed over to the police.