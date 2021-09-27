Policeman releases suspect in custody in exchange for sex

A policeman who allegedly had sex with a female suspect being held at the Nkanfoa police station in Cape Coast has been arrested and placed in police custody.
Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah allegedly released the suspect, Theresa Forson in exchange for sex at dawn on Saturday (September 25).
The suspect, Theresa Forson has also been rearrested, reports Graphic Online’s Shirley Asiedu Addo from Cape Coast.
The police administration has begun investigations into the incident.
The deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie told Graphic Online that said investigations into the incident had begun.