Special Prosecutor probes NDA, A&Qs Consortium contract

This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract, particularly the sum, awarded to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services by the Northern Development Authority (NDA).
The contract was for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Special Prosecutor assured that he will prosecute all persons deemed culpable in corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the NDA to A&Qs Consortium.
The OSP in a press release signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said it was concerned particularly about the quantum of the contract sum.
"On 30 June 2022 the Office of the Special Prosecutor commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum," the release said.
Freeze and bail
The Special Prosecutor has also directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.
"On 1 July 2022 the Special Prosecutor directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract," the release said.
"The Special Prosecutor has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium for questioning".
All the invited persons have been placed on bail and if found culpable "by the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption related offence(s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution".