Samira Bawumia to speak at Africa Women Rising Expo

The Africa Women Rising (AWR), a women development centered organisation, will on Friday, December 10, 2021, hold its Africa Women Rising Expo & Unveiling of African Women Rising Ghana (AWR).
The expo, which will be held at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre and on the theme: “Women Empowerment and the link to Sustainable Development in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” will have the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia as the Guest of Honour and keynote speaker.
Other speakers expected at the event, which will bring together women captains of businesses are Rev. Mrs. Nana Sekyere, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AWR; Dr Petina Gappah, AFCTA; Mrs Janet Abobigu, UNIJAY; Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Ghana Export Promotions Authority; Ps. Mrs Grace Krobo-Edusei, Grace Centre for Growth & Excellence, and Ms Constance Swaniker, Accents & Arts.
Africa Women Rising is a training, networking, and empowerment organisation that identifies, nurtures, supports and honours high achieving women globally to promote business growth and community transformation.
This is achieved with the objective of developing strategic relationships through entrepreneurship, business-to-business (B2B) network outreach, training and empowerment as well as facilitating impactful engagement and providing technical assistance in their relevant sectors.