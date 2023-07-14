Rotary Club of Accra Industrial partners Money Hub for tree planting and career counselling at Senior Correctional Centre

Rotary is a global network of volunteer leaders who dedicate their time and talent to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. It is a non-political and non-religious organization that brings together individuals from various social factors. Rotary comprises individual Rotary clubs, Rotary International, and the Rotary Foundation.

The organization develops service projects in seven broad areas, including promoting peace, fighting disease, promoting economic development, protecting the environment, and maternal and child health. Rotary clubs exist all around the world, and their purpose is to connect people who then work together to solve community problems, provide humanitarian aid, and promote goodwill and peace.

The Rotary Club of Accra Industrial was chartered in December 2019 and has executed several service projects in all seven areas of Rotary’s focus.

Today, July 14, 2023, The Rotary Club of Accra-Industrial collaborated with The Money Hub to organise a significant event involving the planting of economic trees and Career Counseling for the young inmates at the Senior Correctional Centre in Roman Ridge, Accra. The Money Hub, a subsidiary of Eagles Netwox provides comprehensive and outstanding mentorship training for young adults and corporate institutions in several vital areas including corporate communication, business strategy and efficient marketing.

Led by Rotarian President (RP) Karol Kunko and Rotarian Casandra Appertey, the team executed this initiative, which entailed planting around 200 trees and offering career counselling to the second and third-year classes of the Junior High School Students within the Correctional Centre. The counselling topics included; identifying your talent (first aid version), developing soft skills (first aid version), emotional intelligence (first aid version) and ‘knowing your genius’.

The selection of economic seedlings included coconut, mango, avocado, velvet tamarind (yooyi), and a few ornamental trees.

RP Kunko, in an interview with Graphic Online following the event, explained that the activity was in response to the call made by District Governor David Osei Amankwah, the first District Governor of Rotary International District 9104 (Ghana District), to plant 1,000 trees within the Rotary year.

Additionally, RP Kunko highlighted that the project aligned with Rotary's focus on two crucial areas: the environment and economic development. The planted trees would have a positive impact on the environment, while the food-producing trees would provide nutritional and economic benefits to the centre.

The collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Accra-Industrial and The Money Hub aimed to make a meaningful contribution to the rehabilitation and development of the inmates while promoting environmental sustainability and equipping them with essential career guidance for their future endeavours.

In his closing remarks, Rotarian President Karol Kunko expressed the gratitude of the Rotary Club of Accra Industrial to The Money Hub team and the management of the Senior Correctional Centre and promised future collaborations aimed at positively impacting the community.