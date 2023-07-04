Renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to be re-opened to the public today

The renovated and redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park will be re-opened to the public today July 4, 2023.

This is after President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissions it.

The park is a significant monument dedicated to the memory of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and also serves as the resting place for his mortal remains and that of his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

It is located on the former polo grounds in Accra, where Ghana’s independence was declared, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has been a popular attraction site since its establishment in 1992, drawing around 98,000 visitors annually, making it one of the top 10 most visited sites in Ghana.

Over the years, the park had not seen any significant renovations, leading to issues with various facilities, including malfunctioning fountains, leaky roofs in the museum, and the deplorable state of washrooms and VIP lounge.

Recognizing the importance of tourism in the country’s development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared tourism as a key factor in social advancement and secured a $40 million loan from the World Bank in 2018 to improve the tourism environment and develop sites and destinations.

With these renovations, the park is poised to offer an improved and more memorable experience to tourists and history enthusiasts from around the world.

In July 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture initiated the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, with a cost of $3.5 million, aiming to preserve its historical value, increase visitor capacity, and enhance service delivery to visitors.

