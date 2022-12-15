Rekindle spirit of patriotism - Discussants urge government

Discussants at a colloquium in Cape Coast have called on the government to work towards rekindling the spirit of patriotism in the people for accelerated development.
They also entreated the leadership of the country to demonstrate the virtues of service and sacrifice for the youth to emulate.
They added that the migration of the youth to seek greener pastures abroad could be reduced if the government put in measures to improve infrastructure and created more jobs.
The participants further underscored the need to reintroduce Cultural Studies at various levels of education as part of efforts to imbibe cultural and traditional values in the youth.
The colloquium formed part of activities of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) held in Cape Coast in the Central Region, on the theme: “Reviving patriotism, peace and unity through cultural diversity for sustainable development”.
In attendance were members of academia, industry players, students and the general public.
Significance
A lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts of the University of Education Winneba, Prof. Kwasi Amponsah, said patriotism, peace and unity were intrinsically linked and critical for accelerated national growth.
He said reviving the virtue of patriotism had become necessary to bring back a sense of ownership of society’s “properties”.
Prof. Amponsah said “our creative arts and traditional symbols and their meanings must be used to re-orient and reshape the thinking of citizens”.
He further urged the government to resource the Centres for National Culture in the regions to promote the diverse cultural and traditional values of the people through exhibitions, dance and theatre performances.
According to him, such practices would not only promote peaceful coexistence, but also ensure unity in diversity.
Motivation
The Founder of Afrimuda Foundation, John Kuubeterzie, said there was the need for the government to motivate the people to give their best.
He also urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage in order not to create disaffection, tension and conflicts in the country.
Ms Mawukplorm Harriet Adjahoe of the Centre for African and International Studies of UCC, also stressed the need for the people, particularly the youth, to be disciplined, uphold and be proud of their respective cultures.
A lecturer at the Department of Peace Studies, also at UCC, Richard Ametefe, expressed concern about the polarisation of the country and urged citizens to be tolerant of diverse views to promote national harmony.
He called for a holistic development of the country which is not based on the parochial interest of some individuals.