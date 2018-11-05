Rawlings commends bread proprietor for foresight

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of A1 Bread, Mr Godfred Obeng Boateng, for his creativity in establishing a bakery whose products have become a household name.
The former President said he was also impressed that A1 Bread’s business model had already attracted potential investors, saying the fact that others want to invest in the business spoke volumes of his personal qualities.
Support
Mr Boateng and his partner, Mr Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, supported President Rawlings to contribute an amount of GH¢20,000 towards the eye surgery of a lady who needed an urgent procedure to save her eye.
The A1 partners responded to a call by the former President to help support needy ones who call on him seeking support for medical treatment, school fees and a host of other personal challenges.
The A1 team said they were inspired by former President Rawlings’ tenacity in supporting ordinary people in society and defending their plight.
Former President Rawlings, who subsequently arranged for the partners to meet the eye patient after she had successfully undergone the surgery, thanked A1 Bread for supporting the underprivileged.
Expansion
Nana Osei also said Mr Boateng had managed to expand the business from Kumasi to Accra because of his dedication to the wellbeing of his employees.
“He lives a simple lifestyle but consistently commits to the welfare of his staff, ensuring that they are well catered for,” Mr Osei said.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana