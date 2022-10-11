Rabies durbar held in Bolgatanga

A durbar has been held at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to mark this year's National Rabies Day on the theme: "One Health; Zero Deaths."
The event started with a procession by schoolchildren through the principal streets of Bolgatanga to the Jubilee Park to climax the national celebration.
The Acting Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Parick Abakeh, addressing the durbar urged the citizenry to be responsible pet owners and get dogs vaccinated for free.
He said Rabies is harmful to the dog and people in the locality, and thus, stressed the need to get Veterinary Services informed of all dog bites for effective management of the disease.
He commended the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation for supporting efforts towards the elimination of Rabies by 2030.
Dr Abakeh appealed to individuals, companies, agencies and NGOs to come on board to help meet the goal of zero Rabies by 2030.
The Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Dzotsi, in his remarks advised people bitten or scratched by dogs to report to the nearest health centre for the needed assistance.
The representative of the MCE, Madam Lantana Osman, stressed the need for the vaccination to be done freely for the next three years to help tackle rabies disease.
The Chief of Suke, Kuoro Dakani Yirimimoh Zimi, called on stakeholders to grant more support for vaccination of pets since the region has a dog market.
There was free vaccination of dogs led by the Acting Director of Veterinary Services to climax the day.