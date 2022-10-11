NPA fines 9 companies for unlawful fuel lifting

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has fined nine oil marketing companies GH¢2.22 million for engaging in illicit Third-Party trading of petroleum products, and unlawful lifting of petroleum products.
The companies include Bello Petroleum, Jas Petroleum, Oval Energy, Kros Energy, Safety Petroleum and Santol Energy.
The rest are Riseglobe Energy, Sayon Energy and Cigo Energy.
In a statement, the NPA said it had directed Cigo Energy to pay a fine of GH¢725,000 comprising GH¢30,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the second time, and GH¢695,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.”
Sayon Energy was fined GH¢425,000, made up of GH¢10,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GH¢415,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.
Bello Petroleum was slapped with a fine of GH¢120, 000 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GH¢110,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.