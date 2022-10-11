GAF hosts maiden International Defence Exhibition and Conference

The first International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) opened at the Burma Hall at the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces in Accra today.
A press release issued by the Director of Public Affairs at the GAF, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi said more than 600 international and regional delegates are participating in the two-day conference.
It started on Tuesday, October 11 and will end on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
IDEC aims at strengthening international and regional cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime by land, navy and airforce.
"Land, naval and armed forces in conjunction with defence procurement officials of African countries and the Ministries of Interior and Defence participated in the event to sample the latest defence equipment, technologies, systems and services before making a purchase decision".
