Prospective land buyers urged to be cautious

Gertrude Ankah Mar - 29 - 2024 , 15:20

The former Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Comet Properties Limited, Nana Odeneho Kyeremateng, has advised prospective land buyers to exercise caution when purchasing lands.

He cautioned against buying land solely based on registered documents, emphasizing that having land documents does not automatically grant someone the right to sell land to another person.

Nana Odeneho Kyeremateng, who is also a lawyer, advised land buyers to conduct thorough checks beyond land documents to avoid being deceived or getting entangled in unnecessary legal disputes after purchasing land.

"Just because someone possesses registered land documents in their name doesn't mean they have the authority to sell that land. Do your due diligence. Otherwise, you're setting yourself up for trouble!" he added.

He highlighted that documents from a land title registry alone do not establish ownership, as these documents can be forged. He urged buyers to first conduct searches at the lands commission to confirm whether the land has already been sold or not.

He expressed concern about the increasing trend where some chiefs and families sell the same lands to multiple individuals for personal gain.

Nana Kyeremateng advised prospective buyers to thoroughly investigate the background of lands before making a purchase decision to avoid fraud. He shared this advice during an interview with journalists in Accra on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

He addressed the common practice among Ghanaians of relying solely on land documents as proof of ownership and the right to sell, which often leads to prolonged land litigation battles.

With the aforementioned, he urged prospective land buyers to desist from purchasing the company already registered lands located at Comet Estates in Asabi- Brekuso in the Eastern Region.

He expressed concern over the manner in which they have encroached and illegally took over the real estate company's landed properties and indiscriminately double-sell the same lands to innocent organisations and individuals.

He added that prospective buyers should not think they could own company lands because it is dormant, insisting that the move could be costly since the company could reclaim the land anytime need be.