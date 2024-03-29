Dr Bawumia donates cash and food items to Echoing Hills Children’s Home

Chris Nunoo Mar - 29 - 2024 , 15:08

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented an amount of GHC 50,000 and assorted items to the Echoing Hills Children’s Home in Medina, La Nkwantanang Municipality, Accra.

The donated items included biscuits, cartons of bottled water, sardines, gallons of cooking oil, and rice.

During the presentation, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that Easter is a period of sacrifice and caring for one another, highlighting the importance of supporting orphans and people with special needs during this time.

He commended the caretakers of the orphanage for their sacrifice and dedication to the children and assured them of his readiness to support the home in meeting some of its financial obligations.

The Board Chairperson of the home, Felicia Opoku Mensah expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia and his entourage for the visit and support.

She also appealed to them to help resolve some of the challenges faced by the home, such as encroachment, high rent costs, and feeding expenses.