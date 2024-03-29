Next article: Kwahu: Ghanaian pilot Jonathan Quaye participates in paragliding event for second time

"We have stable national power supply" - ECG

Kweku Zurek Mar - 29 - 2024 , 14:38

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued an official announcement regarding the stability of the national power grid.

As of Friday, March 29 2024, ECG said the country's power supply remains stable, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for homes, businesses, and communities.

"Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault," the announcement read.

The ECG announcement follows numerous complaints of erratic power supply by social media users across the country. The word 'Dumsor,' which means 'off-on' in the Akan language is currently among the top trends on X.

In the announcement, ECG said any ongoing power outages are localized and not indicative of a widespread issue. Customers experiencing disruptions are encouraged to take the following steps:

1. Contact the ECG Contact Centre: If you are currently facing a power outage, promptly call the ECG contact centre at 0302 611611. The centre is also accessible via WhatsApp for your convenience.

2. Report on Social Media: Alternatively, customers can report outages through ECG's official social media handles, **ECGghOfficial**. The company assured immediate action to address faults and restore power supply.