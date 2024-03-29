Kwahu: Ghanaian pilot Jonathan Quaye participates in paragliding event for second time

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 29 - 2024 , 14:19

For the second time, a Ghanaian pilot, Jonathan Quaye, has flown a gliding apparatus from Odweanoma Mountain near Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Quaye, who became the first Ghanaian to fly, took a foreign passenger to encircle Kwahu towns such as Mpraeso, Atibie, Obomeng, and Abetifi before landing at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

Six other paragliders, all foreigners, also flew with passengers and safely landed at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium after encircling the skies. Interested passengers had to pay GH₵1,000 each for the experience.

The paragliders included Blake Pelton, Chuck Smith, and Ed Stein from the United States of America (USA), Okada Naohisa from Japan, Eduardo Reategui from Peru, and Hagen Muhlich from Germany.

Despite the high fare and some prospective passengers' fears of the flight's dangers, including the wind-driven nature of the apparatus, Jonathan Quaye encouraged Kwahu indigenes to show more interest and get trained to participate in future events without fear.

During the event, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong advised passengers to adhere to all instructions given to them in the air to avoid disasters. He expressed confidence in the pilots' expertise to avert any calamity and hoped for an incident-free paragliding festival.

Minister Designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, officially opened the 2024 paragliding festival at Kwahu Atibie. Mercer highlighted the festival's contribution to revenue generation for local tourism, employment opportunities for Kwahu indigenes, and cultural exchanges.

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO Akwasi Agyeman praised the successful expansion and rehabilitation of the paragliding site, improved safety measures, and enhanced overall experience, making it a must-visit place during Easter. He pledged continued efforts to strengthen GTA's relationship with stakeholders in the area.