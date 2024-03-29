Harness spirit of Easter to confront present challenges - Dr. Bawumia

Chris Nunoo Mar - 29 - 2024 , 14:10

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Christian community to harness the spirit of Easter to confront the present challenges facing the nation.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to reject politics of division and discord, urging them to embrace the values of tolerance, empathy, and respect for one another.

Dr. Bawumia addressed the Trinity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwashiman in Accra today (March 29, 2024), stressing that "we are bound by a shared destiny and a common humanity."

"In the midst of the challenges and uncertainties that confront us, let us draw inspiration from the timeless lessons of Easter. Let us reflect on the significance of sacrifice and reconciliation as we navigate the complexities of our political landscape," Dr. Bawumia added. He also said, "In this election year, let us remember that true leadership is not merely about wielding power but about serving with integrity, compassion, and humility."

While mentioning inequality, social injustice, environmental degradation, and political polarization as some of the challenges confronting the nation, Dr. Bawumia said, "In the spirit of Easter, let us heed a call to unity and solidarity, transcending our differences and working together towards a common purpose."

"May the spirit of Easter remind us, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, to be peacemakers in times of tension and conflict," he added.

The Vice President, who is also the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Easter reminded him that true leadership involved fostering dialogue, understanding, and compromise, even in the face of disagreement, by prioritizing peace and reconciliation.

To that end, he said, "we can build a more stable and prosperous nation where all citizens can thrive regardless of political affiliations."

He expressed awareness of the immense responsibility entrusted to him as Vice President, stating that he was at the church as a servant leader committed to the collective well-being and prosperity of all Ghanaians.

His vision for the country, he said, was one of inclusivity, progress, and dignity for all.

The Resident Minister of the Church, Rev. Kofi Manukure Acheampong, in a sermon said that in the face of false accusations and unjust treatment, Jesus Christ remained steadfast, demonstrating humility and love for the will of God.

Rev. Acheampong, who derived his message from the book of John 18:1-40, emphasized that as followers of Christ, "We are called to emulate his humility by putting others before ourselves and serving with selflessness."

He stressed the need for the flock to continue walking with faith, remaining steadfast, and sacrificially loving one another without conditions.

Rev. Acheampong also advised Ghanaians to change their ways for the better, saying, "Whoever wins the December Presidential elections cannot make progress if we do not change our way of life for the better."