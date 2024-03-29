Kenyan woman battles for her life after boyfriend scalds her with hot oil

NTV Kenya Mar - 29 - 2024 , 15:33

Amidst an ongoing doctors' strike at Mombasa in Kenya, a 23-year-old woman has been left in dire circumstances after being scalded with hot oil by her boyfriend.

The victim, identified as Deborah, recounted the traumatic event where her boyfriend allegedly poured hot oil on her following a quarrel.

Despite her poor financial situation, worsened by the strike, Deborah has been left to fend for herself in finding treatment at a private hospital.

She’s one of thousands of patients who continue to suffer as a result of doctors strike which has entered its third week

In a quest to find treatment, Deborah had to transfer from a General hospital to a private hospital to seek medical help.

However the 29 year old boyfriend of the victim has been on the run since the incident happened.

As the strike enters its third week, doctors in Nairobi county have reportedly resumed work while others await government action to address their grievances.

The resumption of service by the doctors offers a slim chance of survival for patients like Deborah as they wait to be treated