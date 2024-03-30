Next article: Kenyan woman battles for her life after boyfriend scalds her with hot oil

Sampa: Four shot dead in renewed chieftaincy dispute

Biiya Mukusah Ali Mar - 30 - 2024 , 12:43

Four persons are believed to have been shot dead in a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Sampa in the Jaman North District in the Bono Region, on Friday March 29, 2024.

They are yet to be identified, but Graphic Online gathered that all the deceased are males.

Also, unspecified number of people who were said to have sustained gunshot wounds, including a 12-year old boy are currently seeking medical attention at various health facilities in the area.

A relative of the 12-year old boy, who was hit by a stray bullet and is said to be fighting for his life told Graphic Online that the boy had been referred to Sunyani Teaching Hospital due to how severe his injuries are.

DCE

When Graphic Online contacted the Jaman North District Chief Executive (DCE), Solomon Owusu, he said he was on his way to attend District Security Council (DISEC) meeting on the issue and could not speak to the matter.

However, a source told Graphic Online that there were two people in the area, allegedly claiming to be the rightful Omanhene of the Sampa Traditional Area.

They are Nana Samgba Gyafla II, who swore allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Okogyeama Yaw Saamor-Dua II, who is said to be recognised as a rightful chief by the people in the area.

Cashew royalties

The source said Okogyeama Saamor-Dua on Friday sent his people to go round to collect cashew royalties from the purchasing companies in the area, since it was cashew season.

It said during the collection process, Nana Samgba Gyafla II, also sent his collection team to go and collect the same royalties on his behalf.

It said as a result, misunderstanding erupted between the two collectors, leading to the firing of gunshots.

The source said one person from the Okogyeama Saamor-Dua II collection team was shot dead on the spot. Realising their team member has been shot dead, they called on their colleagues to avenge his death.