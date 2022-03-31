President Akufo-Addo signs E-levy bill into law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to officially make it a law.
Beginning May 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will start collecting the levy.
President Akufo-Addo reportedly signed the bill into law on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Following the latest development, the implementation of the levy will take off on May 1, 2022, as disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.
- Related articles
- Parliament passes 1.5% E-levy amid Minority MPs walkout
- Passage of E-Levy bill: 6 Parties express mixed feelings
- Minority Leader, 2 others challenge E-Levy in Supreme Court
- Nullify passage of e-levy - Minority Leader, 2 MPs file case at Supreme Court
- Passage of E-Levy bill illegal, unconstitutional — Minority
more to follow...