President Akufo-Addo signs E-levy bill into law

BY: Graphic.com.gh
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to officially make it a law.

Beginning May 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will start collecting the levy.

President Akufo-Addo reportedly signed the bill into law on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Following the latest development, the implementation of the levy will take off on May 1, 2022, as disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

