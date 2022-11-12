Portia Gabor of TV3 wins GJA 2021 Journalist of the Year

Portia Gabor of TV3 is the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 2021 Journalist of the Year.
Portia Gabor warded off competition from Kester Aburam Korankye of the Daily Graphic and Francisca Enchill, a freelancer.
The three of them picked up two awards each at the 26th GJA Awards on Saturday night.
Kester Aburam Korankye received the Best in Features for Print with the story "Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed" and Best in Road Safety with the story, "Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules".
Francisca Enchill on her part picked up the Female Journalist of Year Award and Best in Investigative Journalism with the story "Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals".
Portia Gabor picked up the Best in Television news reporting with the story "Beggar’s Paradise" and Best in Health reporting with the story "Wealth for health" and crowned it with the ultimate - Journalist of the Year.
Whoever killed journalist Ahmed Suale, does not deserve to live, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has said.
Addressing the 26th GJA Awards ceremony in Accra on Saturday night on the theme, "Walking the path towards Ghana's economic recovery; the role of the media," Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh said it was worrying that the case of Suale has not been solved as of now.
He also recalled the murder of another journalist, Samuel Ennin in 2007, who was the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GJA, which has also not been solved as of now.
Award winners
Portia Gabor of TV3 won the GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award
News Reporting (Print)
-
Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport
News Reporting (Television)
-
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Beggar’s Paradise
News Reporting (Radio)
-
Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) -
News Reporting (Online)
-
Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) – Invasion of street beggars in Accra
Features (Print)
-
Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed
Features (TV)
-
Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) - Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region
Features (Radio)
-
Mavis Ofei Akyeampong – Frontline workers
Features (Online)
-
Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA) – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice
Documentary (TV)
-
Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters
Best in Democracy Reporting
-
Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) – Testing the RTI Law
Sports
-
Juliet Bawuah (TV3) - Rugby at the beach
Education
-
Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) - Contractor fails to hand over school block to
Investigative Journalism
-
Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) - Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals
Photo Journalism
-
Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction
Business and Economics
-
Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) - The unemployment challenge
Environment and Science
-
Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) - Sanitation crisis in public toilets
Health
-
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Wealth for health
Agriculture
-
Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) - When the last fish is caught
Gender
-
Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) - Cost of pesticides
Disability
-
Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) - Rejected over elephantiasis - the story of Aziz Entsie
Tourism
-
Beatrice Senaju (GBC) - Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild
Road safety
-
Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) - Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules
Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan
-
Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga
-
Obonu FM
Best TV Programme in English
-
Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)
Special Award by GJA President
-
James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)
Female Journalist of the Year
-
Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance)
Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award
-
Emmanuel Koranteng (Joy News)
GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year
-
Portia Gabor (TV3)
