fbpx

At the 26th GJA Awards - Whoever killed Ahmed Suale does not deserve to live - NMC

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Whoever killed journalist Ahmed Suale, does not deserve to live, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has said.

Addressing the 26th GJA Awards ceremony in Accra on Saturday night on the theme, "Walking the path towards Ghana's economic recovery; the role of the media," Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh said it was worrying that the case of Suale has not been solved as of now.

He also recalled the murder of Samuel Ennin in 2007, who was the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GJA, which has also not been resolved as of now.

Portia Gabor of TV3 wins GJA 2021 Journalist of the Year


Award winners

News Reporting (Print)

  • Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport

News Reporting (Television)

  • Portia Gabor (TV3) -  Beggar’s Paradise

News Reporting (Radio)


Get New DJ Mixes
  • Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) -

News Reporting (Online)

  • Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) –  Invasion of street beggars in Accra

Features (Print)

  • Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed

Features (TV) 

  • Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) - Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region

Features (Radio)

  • Mavis Ofei Akyeampong –  Frontline workers

 Features (Online)

  • Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA)  – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice 

Documentary (TV)

  •  Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters

Best in Democracy Reporting

  • Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) –  Testing the RTI Law

Sports

  • Juliet Bawuah (TV3) - Rugby at the beach

Education

  • Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) - Contractor fails to hand over school block to

Investigative Journalism

  • Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) - Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals

Photo Journalism

  • Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction

Business and Economics

  • Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) - The unemployment challenge

Environment and Science

  • Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) - Sanitation crisis in public toilets

Health

  • Portia Gabor (TV3) - Wealth for health

Agriculture

  • Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) - When the last fish is caught

Gender

  • Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) - Cost of pesticides

Disability

  • Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) - Rejected over elephantiasis - the story of Aziz Entsie

Tourism

  • Beatrice Senaju (GBC) - Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild

Road safety

  • Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) - Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules

Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan

  • Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga

  • Obonu FM

Best TV Programme in English

  • Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)

Special Award by GJA President

  • James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)

Female Journalist of the Year

  • Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance)

Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award

  • Emmanuel Koranteng (Joy News)

GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year

  • Portia Gabor (TV3)

more to follow...

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 