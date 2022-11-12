Jinapor, John Kerry co-chair first ministerial meeting of forests and climate leaders partnership at COP27

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, today (Saturday 12, November, 2022) co-chaired the first ministerial meeting of the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) with the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Secretary John Kerry at the on going United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, in Egypt.
The historic meeting which was attended by 28 ministers and five observer countries, formed the ministers' final participation in COP27.
Discussions at the meeting centered on how to develop a framework for 2023 and beyond to help achieve the objectives of the partnership.
Commitment
Mr Jinapor pledged the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to work with members of the partnership to deliver on forests and nature-based solutions to climate change.
"Ghana, as a respected member of the international community, is fully committed to supporting global climate action," he said.
He also assured the global community that he would use his leadership on the new partnership to showcase Ghana’s climate actions and that of other countries.
The minister observed that learning from the examples of other countries was key to creating synergies to address forest loss.
He said forests and nature-based solutions could deliver up to a third of global climate solutions.
The FCL'
The FCLP is a new political forum that brings together governments and partners to work to implement solutions that reduce forest loss, increase restoration, and support sustainable development.
It creates a platform for Heads of State and Government and their Ministers to combine their political efforts to accelerate global action to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation.