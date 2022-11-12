Invest in community for accelerated development -Adaklu indigenes urged

The indigenes of Adaklu Goefe in the Volta Region have been urged to invest in various sectors of their community such as education and agriculture in order to experience rapid development in the area.
Speaking at the Dudengor Festival of Adaklu Goefe on the theme: "Development in unity, taking new steps into the future", the acting Dean, Faculty of Social Science Education at the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Anselm Komla Abotsi, underscored the importance of investing in the education of children to promote development.
He said education had been recognised both in theoretical and empirical literature as the foundation of development, and also a process that increased human capital and growth.
The Dudengor festival is celebrated annually to unite the Goefe community and all surrounding communities in Adaklu.
Adaklu Goefe's Dudengor festival started in 2005 and it is usually celebrated every first Saturday of November to help develop the community and promote development.
The festival is characterised by lots of activities which begin from Thursday through to Saturday with a grand durbar.
Also outlining the importance of agriculture, Prof. Anselm stated that an increase in agricultural production and a rise in productivity were important in the development process of a town, adding that the proper management of natural resources at Adaklu would enhance its growth.
"To ensure growth and development in an area, there must be a conscious effort by its citizens to save towards investment in the area. Human capital and resources are required to drive development," he stated.
He mentioned that access to credit facilities had been a challenge to many micro and small-scale enterprises, and advised that business associations were created and registered in order to access loans to cushion businesses.
"Having the desire and urge to develop is very important. I, therefore, encourage the leaders of the community to develop this attitude of development and inculcate in the younger ones the desire to develop the Adaklu Goefe community," he emphasised.
Unproductive land
The President of the Adaklu Goefe Development Association and Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Gershon Yaw Dake, expressed worry over the unproductive nature of lands in the Adaklu Traditional Area.
He said that although Adaklu had large expanse of land, farmers were unable to put it to good use, due to the unavailability of water in the area. He, therefore, called on the government and individuals to come to their aid.
"We are looking for development in unity. Projects like large-scale rice farming and large-scale banana plantation done in Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region are possibilities here," he said.
He, however, commended the government for providing schoolchildren easy access to second cycle education and appealed for work to be expedited on the construction of dormitories and accommodation for staff of the Adaklu Senior High School.
Settle differences
A representative of the Adaklu District Chief Executive, Walter Zuh, called on chiefs in the Adaklu Traditional Area to address their individual differences hindering development and assured the people of the assembly's commitment to completing all roads under construction within the district.
The Chief of Adaklu Goefe, Togbe Agbi V, in a speech read by the Sub-Chief of the Gala Clan in Goefe, Togbe Sasraku, bemoaned that indigenes who had gone to look for greener pastures were refusing to come back home and, therefore, advised them to return home to build their community.
"Our aim is to strengthen the existing intra and inter unity among us and the Adaklu communities, and above all, for the progress of our community. You must, therefore, work hard and use skills acquired to support community leaders driving the development agenda," he told the gathering.
The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, was presented with a citation for his contribution towards the building of the Goefe Community Centre and development of Adaklu as a whole.
The Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, Togbe Dzegblade IV, was also honoured for demonstrating quality leadership, maintaining justice and sustaining Christian virtues in Adaklu.