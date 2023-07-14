Policeman killed in Ablekuma Fan Milk robbery incident promoted posthumously

Callistus Amoah, the policeman killed by suspected armed robbers in the Ablekuma Fan Milk incident has been promoted posthumously by the Police Administration.

His promotion from Lance Corporal to General Corporal took effect from June 22, 2023.

The promotion was announced during a pre-burial service at the St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, Accra, to honour the slain police officer on Friday morning, July 14.

General Corporal Callistus Amoah was killed in a bullion van robbery incident at a fuel filling station at Ablekuma on June 22, 2023.

In a shocking incident of daylight robbery, General Corporal Callistus Amoah was killed during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

Videos capturing the aftermath of the incident were circulated on social media depicting some members of the public coming to the aid of the fatally wounded policeman, who was rescued from a pick-up truck.

Amoah succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at the fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel or pick cash. It was during this moment that the assailants attacked the vehicle.

Fortunately, the driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

