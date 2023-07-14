Binduri SHS: Caterer paid and supplied with food items to vary "banku and okro" on menu

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 14 - 2023 , 11:45

The caterer who stopped cooking the one hot meal per day at the Binduri Community Day Senior High School in the Upper East Region, resulting in a shut down following protest by students over lack of food has resumed cooking.

The students had complained about the caterer's inability to cook the one hot meal per day for them due to the failure of the administration to supply her with food stuffs.

In addition to that, the caterer had complained about not being paid her arrears and hence her decision to stop cooking until she was paid the arrears and was supplied with food items.

Prior to stopping operations, the students said the caterer had resorted to providing them with one menu continuously - banku and okro - for a long time.

Through the assistance of the Member of Parliament for Binduri, the caterer has been able to mobilise the needed food items including bags of rice to enable her vary the "banku and okro" on the menu continuously, which the students complained about.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, some agitated students boycotted classes to protest and express their displeasure about the inability of the school’s administration to provide them with the one hot meal daily for some time now.

The District Director of Education therefore shut down the school temporarily until the food issues were resolved.

Read also: Binduri Day SHS shut down over lack of food

In a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online in which the caterer, Mary Nyaaba explains how she was able to get the needed assistance to return to work, she said: "I decided to cook on Monday, when the issue arised but the MP of Binduri, Abanga, was at the Ministry of Education and made sure my cheques were written and paid, all my arrears have been paid, except those that we are yet to retire and I thank him so much."

"And he has donated 25 bags of rice to me to help feed the students, I'm so grateful and I thank the government for this free senior high school because it has helped our younger ones to go to school, they are all educated, we thank him for this programme."

more to follow...