Ablekuma: Police officer fatally shot in daylight robbery attack on bullion van (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Jun - 22 - 2023 , 17:17

In a shocking incident of daylight robbery, a police officer has been killed during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

Videos capturing the aftermath of the incident which have been circulated on social media depict some members of the public coming to the aid of the fatally wounded policeman, who was rescued from the back of a pick-up truck. The officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to reports, the attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants reportedly attacked the vehicle.

Fortunately, the driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

In response to the tragic incident, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt to apprehend the gang of robbers responsible for the attack on the bullion van and the subsequent killing of the police officer.

The police released the following statement regarding the ongoing investigation:

"The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the police escort who has unfortunately passed on. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general. We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice."