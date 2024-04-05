Police foil fake kidnap involving Legon Presec students & GH₵340,000 ransom

Kweku Zurek Apr - 05 - 2024 , 19:57

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six individuals, including four juveniles who are students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra, for orchestrating a fake kidnapping scheme.

The two adults in the group were identified in a Police press release as Isaac Kissi Adjei, also known as Kofi Black, and Courage Teiko, known as Timmy.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the staged kidnapping was a desperate attempt by one of the juveniles to extort money from their parents to fund a trip abroad.

The group demanded a ransom of GH₵340,000 from the parents of the alleged victim. They managed to extract GH₵20,000 from the ransom demand before being apprehended by law enforcement.

The alleged victim of the fake kidnapping went missing on March 28, 2024, while on his way home from campus to Obuasi for vacation.

As part of the plot, they threatened to sell the boy's body parts should the family refuse to send the money. The family negotiated the ransom down to GH₵20,000, which they sent via mobile money, but the kidnappers refused to release the boy until they were paid the full amount.

As per standard protocol, the identities of the juveniles have been kept confidential, and their parents and guardians have been informed of the situation.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE ARREST SIX PERSONS FOR STAGING THE KIDNAPPING OF A PRESEC STUDENT IN ACCRA

1. The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation and investigation, has arrested six (6) persons including four (4) juveniles who are all students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra, for staging a kidnapping incident. The two (2) adults among the six (6) are Isaac Kissi Adjei alias Kofi Black and Courage Teiko alias Timmy.

2. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident. In the process, they demanded an amount of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 340,000.00) as ransom from the alleged victim's parents.

3. The Investigation further disclosed that the juveniles, together with the two others, succeeded in collecting an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH$20,000.00) of the total ransom demanded.

4. In line with best practice, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld and their parents and guardians have been duly informed, as Police Investigations into the incident continue.

GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS