Mahama, Alan attend funeral of late Sunyanimanhene (PHOTOS)

Biiya Mukusah Ali Apr - 05 - 2024 , 19:40

HUNDREDS of people from all walks of life joined the chiefs and people of Sunyani to observe the fifth day burial rites (Dotiyie) of the late Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

On Thursday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, led some members of the party, including its National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah to the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace to show their last respect to the late chief.

Additionally, the Founder of the Movement For Change (M4C), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen led his delegation to mourn with the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and the Sunyani Traditional Council.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen at the funeral ground

Some ministers of state, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC Members of Parliament, institutions, the clergy, and chiefs and the public also thronged the grounds to show their last respect to the late chief.

Donations

Mr Mahama donated GHC100,000 and assorted drinks while Mr Kyerematen also donated GHC10,000 to support the seven-day traditional burial rites.

The solemn but traditionally rich ceremony was also attended by the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, and his retinue of chiefs.

The Omanhemaa of Sunyani, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II and sub-chiefs sat in state to receive the mourners and delegations from far and near.

Nana Kwame Bediako was also there

Today (Friday), the Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also led his delegation to pay their last respect to the late chief.

The burial service was conducted by the Brong Ahafo Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Benjamin Appiah.

Socio-economic activities

The elaborate traditional burial ceremony, which began last Monday and would be climaxed on Saturday, brought socio-economic activities in Sunyani, including the central business district to a standstill.

Mourners, who thronged the funeral grounds to witness the funeral rites, were dressed in black apparels, while trees and electricity poles in the area were also draped in red and black ribbons.

Memories

Sharing memories of the late chief, Mr Mahama said there was a cordial relationship between the late chief and late former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Evans Atta Mills as well as himself.

He said the late chief served under the administrations of the two late presidents as a Board Chairman of the Community and Water Sanitation in 1998-2000, and as a member of the National Lands Commission Board and later became Chairman of the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Regional Lands Commission between 2009-2016.