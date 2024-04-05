Next article: Melcom Group constructs drainage in Tatanaa South Electoral Area to combat flooding

Ghana best governed nation in West Africa

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 05 - 2024 , 17:46

The World Economics Governance Index 2024, a United Kingdom (UK) based research organisation, has ranked Ghana the 5th best country on the continent in terms of governance.

The country came in behind Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa and Botswana at first, second, third and fourth places respectively.

The new ranking automatically names Ghana as the best governed country in West Africa.

The countries were assessed based on corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom and political rights with equal weight given to all four criteria.

Ghana has over the years been touted as a beacon of democracy on the continent despite facing numerous socioeconomic challenges.

This suggests that despite existing issues, the nation remains resilient and has the ability to withstand and recover from difficulties translating into effective governance even in the presence of socioeconomic challenges.