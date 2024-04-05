Melcom Group constructs drainage in Tatanaa South Electoral Area to combat flooding

Graphic Online Apr - 05 - 2024 , 16:05

The Melcom Group of Companies (MGC), as part of its corporate social responsibility, is constructing a drainage system for the people of Tatanaa South Electoral Area (TSEA) in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) of the Greater Accra Region to address persistent flooding in the area.

The drainage, being constructed by Bamoak Company Limited, is set to be completed in two weeks, starting from April 5, 2024, to April 19, 2024. The project spans from the Alahaji Seidu Link to the Badu Nkansah Street.

Speaking at the project site on Friday, the Assemblyman of TSEA, Abdul-Jalil Yakubu, expressed gratitude to the company for responding to his call to address the sanitation needs of his people.

According to him, he was overwhelmed and thanked Almighty Allah for the gesture his community has received from Melcom, urging other entities to emulate this example.

"We can only build a better community with the intervention of corporate bodies, hence ayekoo to Mr. Francis, the Melcom General Manager, for his assistance to my people," he said.

Brightening our environment

Mr. Justin Ampoly, the Melcom Manager at Madina, mentioned that it is their company's responsibility to brighten the environment and contribute to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in Madina.

Gratitude expressed

A community member, Mr. Dogah Godswey Carlos, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, especially the Assemblyman of the area, for implementing the project. "Hon Jalil is a gem, and we love him," he added.