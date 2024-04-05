Police question Gborbu Wulomo over alleged child marriage

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 05 - 2024 , 14:38

The Ghana Police Service has questioned the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, in connection to an alleged marriage to a child.

The Ministry of Information confirmed the interrogation in a statement dated April 5, 2024.

The statement indicated that statements had been taken from the Gborbu Wulormor Shitsen in the presence of his lawyer, and the child's parents to assist with investigations.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has engaged in extensive discussions with Nungua's traditional authorities to ensure full cooperation in safeguarding the child's best interests.

The government, in line with its constitutional and statutory duties to protect Ghanaian children, has collaborated with various ministries and regional authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“In line with the Constitutional and Statutory duty to protect the Ghanaian child, Government through the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has taken the necessary steps to ascertain the facts of the case for necessary actions to be taken”, the statement said.

To ensure the child's safety, the Ministry said she had been taken by the police and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to a secure location and that officials from the MoGCSP have confirmed her well-being and provided counselling and medical support.

“The Social Welfare Department under the Gender Ministry has made available counselling and other resources including the provision of a medical doctor and two caregivers to ensure the wellbeing of the child”, the statement stated.

The Ministry affirmed the government's commitment to assisting the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders in the ongoing investigation of the alleged child marriage.

