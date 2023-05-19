Police decentralise criminal background checks

Daily Graphic May - 19 - 2023 , 07:23

The Police Administration has decentralised criminal clearance services in the country.

Effective Monday, May 22, 2023, persons seeking criminal clearance report can do so in any of the 25 police regions across the country.

The move is part of the Ghana Police Service’s transformational agenda to improve the delivery of policing services.

Hitherto, all criminal background checks were conducted exclusively at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Accra, a situation which put a lot of pressure on individuals and organisations that required a police clearance, to travel all the way to Accra.

A statement from the police said currently, the Ghana Police Service had 25 police regions across the country where the service could be assessed.

Regions

They are Accra, Goaso in Ahafo, Kumasi in Ashanti, Bekwai, Ashanti South and Mampong for Ashanti North.

Others are Bono-Sunyani, Bono East-Techiman, Tema, Central-Cape Coast, Central East-Kasoa, Central North-Assin Fosu, Eastern-Koforidua, Eastern South-Kibi, Eastern North-Mpraeso, Northern-Tamale, North-East-Nalerigu, Oti-Dambai, Savanah-Damango, Upper East-Bolga, Upper West-Wa, Volta-Ho, Volta North-Hohoe, Western

Takoradi, Western Central-Tarkwa and Western North-Sewi Wiawso.

The statement said the decentralisation of the criminal background check was expected to bring policing closer to the doorstep of the public and make it more accessible and convenient for individuals across the country, thereby reducing the travel burdens on applicants with its attendant risks.

Also, it would improve efficiency and contribute significantly to a more efficient and accessible criminal justice system, benefiting both the public and law enforcement agencies, it added

Second phase

The second phase of the decentralisation process would entail the automation of the application process, allowing individuals to apply online.

“The online application portal will provide a user friendly interface for individuals to submit their applications, upload required documents, and make necessary payments, if applicable,” the statement added.

The police said the automated system would streamline the application process, reduce paperwork and enhance efficiency in the issuance of criminal background check reports in a quick time.