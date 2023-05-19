Vice-President inspects Agenda 111 project in Bolgatanga East

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey May - 19 - 2023 , 07:17

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has inspected construction works on the Agenda 111 Hospital project in Bolgatanga East district of the Upper East Region.

The region is a beneficiary of eight of the hospital projects which are under construction in Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Binduri and Kassena Nankana West districts.

The rest are Nabdam, Bolgatanga East and Builsa South.

He was accompanied by the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu; the District Chief Executive for the area, David Akolgo Amoah, and other dignitaries.

Rationale

In an interview after the inspection last Wednesday, Dr Bawumia said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, came up with the Agenda 111 hospital project to make sure that there was no district without a hospital to provide quality health care to the people.

He noted that as part of the project, new regional hospitals in all the six new regions, as well as psychiatric hospitals for the middle, coastal and northern zones, would be built, saying “currently, there is work going on at all the project sites across the country to construct state-of-the-art hospitalS for Ghanaians”.

“We are here to look at the progress of the work which, when completed, will provide first-class health services to thousands of residents living in the district,” Dr Bawumia said.

Pleased with work

“I must tell you that I am very pleased with the progress of work done so far, as all the buildings that make up the hospital project are currently at the roofing level,” the Vice-President stated.

He said officials of the company executing the project assured him that in the next few months, the roofing would be done to fast-track the completion of the project.

“I am very happy to report to the President that the project is very much on course when I return to Accra,” Vice-President Bawumia said.

He commended the contractor for the good work done so far on the project, saying, “I have been to a number of the hospital project sites but this is the one that is progressing fast.”

“So, I must congratulate the contractor and other workers working on the project as they have done a good job, stressing, “I am convinced that by my next visit, the project would be nearing completion”.

“As a government, the goal we have set for ourselves is that the project will be officially opened later this year or early next year,” Dr Bawumia mentioned.

Background

President Akufo-Addo launched the Agenda 111 project on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The project covers the construction of 101 district hospitals and six regional hospitals in the newly created regions.

It includes the construction of a regional hospital in the Western Region, two psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale and a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Facilities in the hospital will include surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology; female, male and paediatric wards, among others.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians have access to quality health services irrespective of their geographical location.