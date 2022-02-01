Police bust 11 suspected criminals

The Accra Regional Police Command has busted 11 persons in connection with a syndicate behind recent robbery attacks, as well as mobile phone and bag snatching in Amasaman and its environs in the outskirt areas of Accra.
The 11 were in two groups — one of them a gang of seven that included three teenagers, and the other a gang of four.
The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Idi Seidu, said the command stepped up operations to arrest the situation when it received complaints about some unidentified men on motorbike snatching phones and bags at knife point and in some cases at gun point in the area, while others attacked and robbed their victims in their homes.
The police first arrested Nicky Forson, 18, a student, and Yeboah Philip, aka Blackee, 19, a commercial bike rider, riding a motorbike with registration number M-21-GS 4142 on January 27, 2022. A machete was found hidden on the motorbike.
During interrogation, the suspects admitted being phone snatchers and led the police to arrest their accomplices, including Francis Agbasa, aka Nmani, 22, and also a commercial biker rider; Wonder Nii Obodai, aka Jahkid; Richard Mensah, 25, a disc jockey; Emmanuel Mensah, 23, a metal fabricator, and Prince Agyei, 38, a mason.
“It is a syndicate that operates around Achimota, Amasaman, Nsakina, Obeyeyie and other areas. They usually attack their victims on lonely roads, and when they snatch the phone they have a person who is able to decode it even if it is locked, and another person who buys the stolen items and sells them,” DCOP Seidu said.
He said the two persons suspected to be behind the decoding and buying of the stolen phones were yet to be arrested.
Gang of four
DCOP Seidu said on January 29, 2022, the CID operations team saw some four persons at James Town about 5:30 a.m.
When they were searched, the police found three pairs of scissors, two pieces of roof patch, six assorted mobile phones, and a Samsung laptop, among other items, on them.
DCOP Seidu said the four — Ernest Atorwordorweh, 20; Awudu Bala, aka Danko, 31, and Nigerians Micheal Solomon Okorou, aka Day-by-Day, 23, and Bright Benjamin, 26 — were arrested on suspicion.
During interrogation, he said the suspects were found to be linked to a case in which a woman was robbed after she had been threatened with a machete at Nsakina moments earlier.
The suspects, he said, later led police investigators to some homes, mostly around Obeyeyie, Amasaman and Nsakina, where they had stolen mobile phones by using the roof patch.