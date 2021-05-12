Police arrest 22-year-old phone fraudster

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Police for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting persons under the pretext of selling iPhones to them.
The suspect, Vincent Tawiah, was arrested by officers of the National Police Operations Department on Monday, May 10, 2021.
According to the Police, the suspect’s mode of operation is to advertise the iPhones on Instagram and other social media platforms for prices ranging from GH₵1,000 to GH₵5,000, less than the market prices of iPhones.
He would then ask interested persons to send money via mobile money number 0551978205 registered in the name of Rhydale Addae.
He was arrested after the Police used one of his victims as bait.
According to the police, other victims have since come forward to identify Vincent Tawiah as having defrauded them.
The Police is therefore asking persons who have also been defrauded by the suspect to report to the National Operations Department at the Police Headquarters, Ring Road Accra or call 0238894764.