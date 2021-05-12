Chief initiates GH¢5m Ghana cedis palace project for Gwira Banso

The Chief of Gwira Banso, a division under the Gwira Traditional Council in Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Ette Akrade II, has initiated moves to construct an ultra modern palace for Gwira Banso.
The five million Ghana cedis project is expected to be completed within a year.
The Chief of Gwira Banso was joined by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area and President of Gwira Traditional Council Awulae Angama Tuagyan II ,and Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe to cut the sod for the commencement of construction.
Challenges
Speaking at a durbar in Gwira, Nana Ette Akrade II said despite plans to develop the community, they were still faced with some challenges such as poor road network, nauseating health care system, poor education infrastructure among others.
He appealed to government to assist the community with the required development projects to address such challenges existing in the community.
The Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area and President of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tuagyan II, who addressed the durbar of chiefs, also pointed out three major disturbing challenges drawing back development.
He mentioned the lack of a police post in the community to address security issues, illegal mining, logging and other nefarious activities causing insecurity, environmental degradation and pollution of water bodies.
He also called on government to support his traditional area with priority development projects that fall within the stipulated challenges mentioned.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe, said the plan to construct an ultra modern palace would increase the tourism potential of the area and the region at large.
Tourism potential
The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, in his keynote address commended the Chief of Gwira Banso for taking the bold step towards improving development in the community.
He said the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has tasked traditional rulers to develop palace museums to attract tourists and that the project initiated by Nana Ette Akrade II was in the right direction.
He, however, appealed for unity and harmony among traditional rulers in the country.
At the event, the Minister also cut sod for the construction of a teachers headquarters being put up by the Chief of Gwira Banso to accommodate teachers being posted to the community.