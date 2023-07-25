Culprit in viral Adisadel College assault video suspended - GES

Kweku Zurek Jul - 25 - 2023 , 06:43

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has acted swiftly in response to a troubling video that emerged, depicting an act of violence involving two students from Adisadel College.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has ignited public outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within educational institutions across the country.

In a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES expressed deep concern and vehemently condemned the barbaric act committed by the individuals involved.

"We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation," the statement read.

The GES deems acts of violence within schools as entirely unacceptable and harmful to students' well-being, and it remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students nationwide.

Following the incident, the school's authorities have taken disciplinary action by suspending the alleged culprit pending further inquiries.

In a collaborative approach, the GES has instructed the Regional Director of Education to closely cooperate with both the school authorities and relevant law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth behind the incident and implement appropriate measures in accordance with the law.

The Service also reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an environment where every student can learn and grow without fear of violence or intimidation.

Video

In the disturbing video, which lasts for 30 seconds, a taller boy is seen choking another boy from behind. The taller boy then forcefully slams the topless boy's head onto the edge of a bunk bed, prompting voices off-camera to urge him to let go due to the evident harm caused.

After being released, the boy is shown with a severe swelling on his face.