Over 980 fire recruits pass out

Nine hundred and eighty-six (986) recruits of course 53 D have passed out at the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) at James Town in Accra.
The parade which included 481 males and 505 females out of the total number successfully passed out last Thursday, October 6, 2022, after having completed their attachment in the regions.
Twenty-three (23) of the recruits with three years Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications passed out as Assistant Station Officers (ASTNO) and Deputy Group Officers (DGO).
Four (4) of the Recruits who joined with two (2) years Diploma qualifications also passed out as Subordinate Officers (SUBO) and Assistant Group Officers (AGO) whereas the remaining nine hundred and fifty-nine (959) recruits passed out with the ranks of Recruit Firemen (RFM) and Recruit Firewomen.
The recruits were taken through familiarisation of Fire Service equipment, hoses and fittings, hydrant and hose standard practices, pumps and primers, chemistry and physics of combustion, fire safety, road traffic collision, firefighting, among others.
Award winners
Some recruits were awarded for their performance in the academy.
RFM Gideon Owusu Peprah won the Overall Best Recruit Award while RFM Francis Yaw Prah won the Best in Academics Award.
RFW Charlotte Etornam Dikroh won the Best in Foot Drill Award. She was also adjudged the astute Parade Commander of the Recruit Course 53 D.
RFW Gloria Korankye won the Commandant's Award.
Recruit Course 53 D are the fourth and the last Recruit batch of the 2021/2022 Recruitment Exercise to have passed out from the FATS.