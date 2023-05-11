Oguaa donates 10 acres of land for school project

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 11 - 2023 , 10:54

The chiefs of Oguaa in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region have donated 10 acres of land to the Jehovah Jireh Ministry (JJM) an US based nongovernmental organisation, to undertake development project in the area.

The donation is part of the development agenda of the traditional council of Oguaa under the leadership of Nana Obeng Bediako Frimpong, Oguaahene.

The objective is to open up the area, which is a farming community, and to create jobs for the people and promote infrastructural development.

The land is to be used to set up a preschool, a teacher training college and an empowerment training centre to provide technical and vocational training for the residents particularly teenage mothers who have dropped out of school.

Empowerment

Speaking at a durbar on Friday, April 7, 2023, the President of JJM, Esther Fife, said her organisation has over the years been engaged in providing hot meals for the homeless, helping students to go back to school and restoring destitute and substance addicts.

She said the ministry has been partnering with the Africa Women Rising (AWR), a local NGO, to support students of Oguaa SDA school with educational materials.

She said with the proposed establishment of the empowerment centre, the ministry would focus on mostly teenage mothers and school dropped out and train them to acquire skills to enable them to become self reliant.

She was grateful to chiefs and people of Oguaa for the warm reception and also releasing land to the Ministry for the construction of the school project.

Donation

To help the community to celebrate the Easter festivities, AWR in partnership with JJM donated food items thousands of Ghana cedis to the community members.

The items donated included boxes of mackerel, bags of rice and cooking oil.

School project

The president of AWR, Rev Nana Sekyere, said her organisation believed in women empowerment and has over years been working with the community to promote girl education, women empowerment and education in general.

She said AWR was currently sponsoring the education of two girls from the community with one at the University.

She said it was through the effort of AWR that JJM had come to sponsor the construction of a school project for the community.

All these, according to her, were geared towards empowering the community members particularly the girls with education.

She said her organisation would continue to support the community especially the women and children to have a head start in life.

Appeal

The Kontihene of Oguaa, Nana Afreh Sika, who represented the Oguaahene, appealed to the two organisations to help the community to complete its community centre and the 20-seater public toilet the traditional council was building for the people.

He expressed the community appreciation to them for the donation and the intention to develop the community through the building of the educational facilities.