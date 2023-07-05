NSMQ star James experienced difficulty breathing but did not vomit blood - Family

GraphicOnline Jul - 05 - 2023 , 06:43

The father of James Lutterodt, the renowned Ketasco NSMQ star who tragically passed away on Monday, has opened up about his relentless efforts to save his son's life.

According to the family, James succumbed to a brief illness on Monday morning at a specialized hospital in Tema.

Mr. Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, his father, disclosed that he noticed something was amiss when James returned home on vacation in April 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Citi FM, Mr. Lutterodt shared, "As a father, it has been an arduous journey. I observed something was wrong when he came home on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly attended to his health concerns and we conducted numerous tests to identify the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning."

Mr. Lutterodt also mentioned that James had confided in him about incidents at the University of Ghana, but they have chosen to withhold those details for now.

Despite their profound loss, the family expressed gratitude to God for everything.

Mr. Boaz Ayitah, a close family friend, disclosed that James had intended to study abroad after receiving admission offers from various international universities before his untimely demise.

Master James Lutterodt gained national and international acclaim as a member of the NSMQ team representing Keta Senior High Technical School in 2021. Their exceptional performance was praised for challenging the perennial winners.

The family strongly refuted the authenticity of circulating videos on social media, which purportedly showed James vomiting blood, asserting that no such incidents took place.

Instead, they confirmed to Citi News that "he experienced difficulty breathing."

Since the news of his passing broke, social media platforms have been inundated with condolences and tributes, commemorating James's remarkable achievements during the NSMQ over the past two years.

The National Science and Maths Quiz released a statement expressing their profound sorrow upon learning of the tragic news.