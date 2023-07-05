Stanbic Bank supports UG’s STEM education

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 05 - 2023 , 06:50

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated 50 laptops to the University of Ghana as part of efforts to encourage, promote and deliver improved science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in the country.

Forty of the laptops were in support of the Vice-Chancellors’ One-Student, One-Laptop (1S1L) initiative and the remaining 10 were presented to the Department of Communication Studies.

This is in line with the bank’s commitment to help the country to harness the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution by partnering and creating relevant and episodic initiatives aimed at equipping the next generation of workers with the necessary competencies.

Recently, the bank presented the same number of laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, who presented the laptops on behalf of the bank, noted that the purpose, brand promise, digitisation and innovation pillars of their strategy, made STEM (for girls) a natural fit and an area which merited special focus and investment.

The 1S1L initiative, which forms part of the Vice-Chancellor’s strategic vision of enhancing the University of Ghana students’ experience through digitalisation, seeks to make it possible for every student at the university to be able to access online resources, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.

About 6,000 students are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Adding value

“Africa is our home and has been for over 160 years.

Today, our commitment to her people and her prosperity is stronger than ever.

As a member of the Standard Bank Group, Stanbic Bank Ghana is committed to adding value to key development levers, one of which is education,” he said.

He explained that it was the reason the bank continued to partner with like-minded institutions to support needy students who had gifted learning capacity and provide them with basic support tools.

“Every student deserves access to digital resources in order to succeed and thrive in the 4th industrial revolution, and this is one of the things we can do as a bank to impact their journeys and generations,” Mr Asomaning stated.

He added that the bank was passionate about equitable access to STEM education and had over the years contributed positively towards closing the STEM gender gap to foster sustained inclusion and equality for generations to come.

“We have partnered many academic institutions and FinTechs to deliver a number of STEM related projects which have so far given beneficiaries access to about 300 mentors and advisors across 48 disciplines and technical areas, access to structured training programmes and curriculum, internship opportunities with Stanbic Bank, and other partners,” Mr asomaning revealed.

Appreciated

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed gratitude to the Stanbic team for their support.

“As a university, it is our mandate to ensure that students get quality, inclusive, and equitable education. Digital skills are critical skills graduates need in today’s world to maximise their potential, make them employable and succeed in the world of work,” he said.

Prof. Amfo said the vision of the university was to equip every student with digital skills irrespective of their discipline and financial background.

“My team and I have witnessed Stanbic Bank’s genuine concern for the development of Ghana as their subsidiary, Stanbic Investment Management System, were with us when we launched this project and have not relented in their support.

“So far, we have received a total of 75 laptops from Stanbic under this 1S1L initiative” the Vice-Chancellor added.