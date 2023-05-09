NMC resolve complaints against Zuria FM and Shine FM

The National Media Commission (NMC) has advised media houses to dialogue with their audience and stakeholders when issues of professional standards occur.

That, the commission said would help create a congenial atmosphere for peaceful coexistence.

The advise comes after the commission resolved two complaints brought before it for settlement.

The complaints were Alidu Seidu Vs Yussif Abdul Ganiyu and Zuria FM 88.7 in Kumasi, and the Avenor Traditional Council Vs Shine FM in Akatsi.

In a statement signed by the NMC's Deputy Executive Secretary, Alexander Bannerman, the commission explained that in both cases, the parties mutually agreed to allow peace to prevail and to work together for the development of their communities.

“In their resolve for peace, they also pledged to use the radio stations in the communities to enhance their co-existence.

“The parties said that unity was a good step to mend their sour relationships and to send a signal that they are together to build peace,” the statement said.

The Commission has, therefore commended the parties for their exemplary display of magnanimity and leadership qualities within the communities in which they live.