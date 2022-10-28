Nigerian pimp jailed 5 years

A Nigerian pimp, Mine Victor, 32, has been sentenced to a five-year jail term by the Hohoe Circuit Court for human trafficking.
An accomplice of Victor, who is the second accused in the case and only known as Cash, is at large, according to the prosecution.
The court, presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey, was told that the accused lured two young dancers, aged 18 and 19, from Nigeria into Ghana, assuring them of lucrative entertainment contracts on arrival.
Sex slaves
However, after the unsuspecting teenagers arrived at Madina in Accra, on October 18, this year, the accused told them that they were going to work for her as sex slaves.
Detective Inspector Rachel Osei Agyapomaa told the court that the victims had no option but to give in to forced prostitution.
Later, the second accused transported them to Hohoe where she said the sex trade was highly booming.
The prosecution said the helpless young women were then initially checked into a guest house in Hohoe, but on October 10, Victor dragged them to a spot to “service” some men for money.
Rescue
According to the prosecution, the police got wind of Victor’s sex slave business and acted swiftly to arrest her and rescue the young women.
In her caution statement, Victor admitted to arranging for the victims to travel to Ghana to be exploited sexually.
Meanwhile, the victims have been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for deportation to their country.